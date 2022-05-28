Basudevpur: Falling in love on Facebook has proved costly for a young man after the newlywed bride turned out to be a man at the reception party, just a few hours after their marriage. The bizarre incident has been reported from Kasia area under Basudevpur police limits in Bhadrak district.

According to sources, Alok Kumar Mistry of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal had befriended a person on Facebook. The person had identified ‘herself’ as ‘Meghna’ Mandal of Rajnagar village under Jambu Marine police limits in Kendrapara district. In just 15 days of their friendship, the two fell in love through Facebook chat and later decided to get married.

May 24, Alok along with his family reached Kendrapara for the marriage. Later, Alok took the newlywed bride to his uncle’s house at Kasia under Basudevpur police limits. To welcome the newlywed bride, Alok’s relatives hosted a reception party in the evening. However, a few moments after, Alok and his family members went into shock after a local, who had come to attend the reception party, identified the bride as ‘Meghnad’ and not ‘Meghna’.

The bride turned out to be a man who had disguised himself as Meghna using duplicate hair and make-up. The villagers then thrashed and stripped the ‘bride’. After finding the ‘bride’ to be a man, the angry villagers cut off his long hair and called the police.

A police team later rescued Meghnad and handed him over to his family members. Alok and his family members got the shock of their lives after finding out the truth.

On the other hand, the reason for Meghnad’s bizarre step is yet to be known. Reports said that this isn’t the first case. Meghnad for some reason dresses like a girl and lures men into relationships using social media platforms.