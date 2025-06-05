Rayagada: A newly-married couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances in this district. The couple, who had tied nuptial knots seven months ago after a relationship, were found hanging from a tree late Tuesday night at Paikakupakhal under Maikanch panchayat of Kashipur block. The deceased have been identified as Abhi Jhodia, 27, and his wife Amita Jhodia, 24, residents of Paikakupakhal.

According to reports, the couple had been living separately from their families following their marriage. Villagers spotted their bodies hanging from a tree near the village Wednesday morning, and immediately informed the Andirakanch police. Police reached the scene, recovered the bodies, and sent them to Kashipur community health centre (CHC) for post-mortem. The bodies were later handed over to the respective families. “A case (3/25) has been registered at Andirakanch police station, and an investigation is underway,” said the police. In written complaints to the police, both families confirmed that the two were in a relationship before getting married.

However, the reason behind their reported suicide remains unclear. Locals have expressed concern and are demanding an impartial investigation, as suspicions of possible foul play have not been ruled out. Police said further clarity would emerge after a detailed inquiry.