Angul: Once a common man’s vegetable, onion has assumed such a position that a newlywed couple was greeted with a basket of onions at a marriage held in Adimata Nagar of Angul town recently.

The marriage ceremony was held Sunday but the incident of offering onions as gift has recently become the talk of the town with the pictures fast-moving on social media platforms.

Sources say Santosh Mohapatra’s marriage party was put up at a marriage mandap at Adimata Nagar. As the evening set in, guests started coming to the party. While some carried gifts and some gift envelopes, the gift packet brought by Santosh’s school-time friends won the cake.

It was wrapped in colourful see-through papers and decorated with flowers. A sticker bearing the school’s name was pasted on the top of it. While Santosh expressed his happiness receiving such a unique gift, others were left surprised.

While saplings and helmets as wedding gifts drew attention a while back, the time for onions has definitely come. Gifting onions on special occasions is picking up after this kitchen essential’s price appreciated to Rs 150 a kilogram and hovering there since weeks. News of onions sharing the shelf with imported fruits in malls and thieves being caught red-handed while stealing onions are also pouring in from different parts of the country. Memes on this nouveau riche bulb has flooded the social media as well.

PNN