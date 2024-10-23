Mumbai: After the news about former actress and politician Jaya Bachchan’s mother and megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s mother-in-law Indira Bhaduri passing away made headlines, sources now claim the news to be false.

Sources close to Jaya Bachchan’s family have clarified that the news is false. It is reported that Indira Bhaduri has been hospitalised in Bhopal. Several media reports also claimed that she had been unwell for the past few days and had been under medical supervision after suffering a spinal fracture.

A source said: “At this time, Jaya Bachchan and her family have not experienced any loss. We kindly request fans to remain supportive and to seek reliable updates, avoiding engagement with misleading or unverified information.”

“The emotional toll on families during trying times is profound, and they should not have to contend with the added burden of false reports. We urge everyone to respect the privacy of the Bachchan family at this time and to seek information from reliable sources for future updates.”

Jaya, 76, has worked in Hindi and Bengali films. She has been feted with several honours including the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour awarded by the Government of India.

She made her debut as a teenager in Satyajit Ray’s 1963 film “Mahanagar”, followed by her first screen role as an adult in the drama “Guddi” in 1971, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

Jaya has worked in movies such as “Uphaar”, “Koshish”, “Kora”, “Kagaz,” “Zanjeer”, “Abhimaan”, “Chupke Chupke”, “Mili” and “Naukar”. Before her 17-year-long sabbatical, the actress was seen in “Silsila”. She was then seen in “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” and “Kal Ho Naa Ho”.

In 2023, she was seen in filmmaker Karan Johar’s “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film also saw veteran stars such as Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

IANS