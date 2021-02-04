New York: American football league NFL star Juju Smith Schuster has donated USD 10,000 towards medical assistance for the farmers protesting in India against new agriculture laws. In a separate development NBA forward Kyle Kuzma has also extended his support to the cause of the protesting farmers.

The duo’s support comes after American pop star Rihanna, shared a news article highlighting the Indian government’s crackdown on the protest after it turned violent January 26 in Delhi.

“Happy to share that I’ve donated USD 10,000 to provide medical assistance to the farmers in need in India to help save lives during these times. I hope we can prevent any additional life from being lost. #FarmersProtest,” Juju tweeted.

Kuzma, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA, also shared the same article Rihanna had posted. “Should be talking about this! #FarmersProtest,” the 25-year-old tweeted.

Former NBA player Baron Davies also took to Twitter to highlight the farmers’ protest, urging people to spread awareness about the issue.

“Are we going to address what’s happening in India ? Let my good people free !! Unfair to those who struggle, the farmers provide a way of living and they need to have a right to a way of life (sic). Join me and let’s bring awareness. #FarmersProtest,” Davies tweeted.

Rihanna started the global chorus of support for India’s farmers Tuesday. “Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest,” she had tweeted.

Soon several international celebrities including teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg came out in support of the farmers’ protest.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi’s borders for over two months. They are demanding repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee of minimum support price for their crops.