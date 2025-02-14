Bhubaneswar: National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed disciplinary action against Begunia tehsildar in Khurda district over allegations of unauthorised cutting of trees for a road construction project under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

According to reports, residents of Chima village under Begunia block had approached the NGT, alleging that over 100 trees, including fruit-bearing and matured ones, were felled May 21, 2024 without approval from the Khurda divisional forest officer (DFO). They claimed that tree cutting was not part of the approved road construction plan for which it led to environmental degradation and financial loss. Acting on the complaint, the apex environment watchdog constituted a committee to investigate the matter. The Eastern Zone bench of NGT, led by Justice B Amit Sthalekar and Judicial Member Arun Kumar Verma, reviewed the findings and confirmed the evidence of illegal tree cutting. They also identified 12 tree stumps during inspections at the site. The tribunal, in its final order issued January 29, observed gross negligence on the part of Begunia tehsildar for failing to report the illegality in time. The NGT order said, “There has been a lack of promptitude, sincerity, and devotion towards duty on the part of the tehsildar, leading to grave loss of revenue to the exchequer.”

Consequently, the tribunal directed disciplinary action against tehsildar Tapas Kumar Bishi. Reports from Tangi range officer and the NGT-constituted committee confirmed the presence of tree stumps from species like fasi, kochila, and mai, while evidence suggested the felling of kasi, neem, sal, jackfruit, and aksia.