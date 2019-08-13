Bhubaneswar: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the state authorities to continue their action against illegal stone quarrying units in Khurda who are not complying with established norms.

Earlier, an application was moved before the tribunal seeking strict action against quarry owners who were operating without approvals and without complying with pollution control norms.

The NGT after hearing the complaint had asked the state to set up a special joint inspection committee comprising officials of the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), Mining Department, Khurda Tehsildar and other experts in the Jyamangalpur and Jariput area of Tangi tehsil in the district.

The inspection report had cited several shortcomings in the operations of quarry units. It reported rampant defiance of the ‘consent to operate’ guidelines and pollution mitigating measures. It found that many were operating without approvals or sprinkling of water on dust, and that a green belt had not been created in the affected areas.

In the latest hearing on the matter and considering the findings and recommendations of the joint inspection team, the NGT has asked the state to continue taking action against culprits and bring the matter to a logical end.

The NGT which heard the matter through video-conferencing recently from Kolkata has now disposed of the matter and have asked the authorities to act against errant quarries.

The NGT in its earlier order in April had asked the special fact finding committee to present their findings after inspection, and had also asked the state government to act against the erring units.

The NGT had said, “If there are violations appropriate action must be taken against stone quarry operators and stone crusher units. The State Pollution Control Board is directed to be the nodal agency for this.”