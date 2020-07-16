Jajpur: Even as illegal sand mining continues at several sand ghats under Vyasanagar tehsil in Jajpur, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered formation of a special squad to look into sand mining at Madhupur ghat of Kharasrota river, a report said.

Locals are strongly opposed to unauthorized sand mining at the ghat. They have even approached the tehsildar, but to no avail. Upset over inaction against the sand mafia, locals had moved the NGT a few days ago.

The NGT registered a case (48/2020/EZ). A division bench comprising Justice SP Wangdi and expert member D Nagin Nanda ordered a probe by a special committee into alleged illegal sand mining in Kharasrota river.

As per the directive, the committee will comprise the District Collector, the deputy director of mines, and a representative of Odisha State Pollution Control Board.

The committee has been asked to investigate unlawful sand mining in the river and submit a report to NGT within two months, i.e., August 10.

The NGT observed that if the allegations on illegal sand mining stand verified during the probe, the committee should initiate necessary action on illegalities and seize the machinery and vehicles being used in sand excavation and transportation.

The Bench said, “We deem it essential to constitute a committee comprising Jajpur Collector, and Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) and the deputy director of mines who shall jointly inspect illegal sand mining, verify the factual aspects and submit a report.”

It may be noted here that the NGT had earlier issued a similar order regarding the alleged illegal sand mining at Sanla ghat pf Baitarani river.

This is the second order of the NGT on illegal sand mining in the district within a month.

Locals alleged the regulatory authorities have failed to curb the illegalities and violations of pollution norms, conditions of environmental clearance for sand mining at Madhupur ghat.

Pinak Ranjan Das, a resident of Madhupur, has moved the case in NGT though his counsel Shankar Prasad Pani.

Das in his petition alleged that due to rampant illegal mining of sand, the state government has been suffering huge revenue loss while it has affected the natural flow of water in the river, thus disturbing the ecological balance in the area.

Moreover, transportation of sand in heavy vehicles has left roads of the riparian villages in bad shape, due to which locals have to face commuting woes.

The embankments have weakened due to operation of sand-laden heavy vehicles. The next hearing of this case was fixed September 2, 2020.

When asked about the NGT order, Vysanagar tehsildar Sarat Chandra Mohapatra said he has not yet received the NGT order and is not aware of sand mining at Madhupur ghat.

PNN