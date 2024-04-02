Nandapur: A team of officials from the National Green Tribunal will conduct a probe into the alleged mining and smuggling of sand from Sobhaput and Patali riverbeds on the fringes of Nandapur block in Koraput district to Andhra Pradesh.

The team headed by Sandip Ray will visit Nandapur April 4 and commence a probe into the illegal sand smuggling allegations. The green body took up the matter for investigation after complaints were filed before it alleging that sand mining and smuggling has harmed the local environment and is also damaging the Jalaput reservoir in Koraput district.

The complainant, sarpanch of Panthlung panchayat, Puja Khil has been asked to remain present April 4 and cooperate with the team members during their probe.

The team members will visit the Sobhaput river ghats in Panthalung panchayat brodering Andhra Pradesh in Nandapur block and the Patali river ghat in Padua.

On being informed, the district and block administrations have launched hectic preparations ahead of the visit of NGT team. Meanwhile, Nandapur tehsildar Anandi Charan Sahu visited the Sobhaput and Patali river ghats and took stock of the situation.

A few days back, sarpanch Puja Khil had alleged that sand is being smuggled to Andhra Pradesh from Sudub, Sariapali, Mariput, Ratulput, Pradhaniput, Sobhaput and Jarai river ghats of Sobhaput river and numerous ghats of Patali river notwithstanding the damage it is causing to the environment.

Notably, when the sarpanch and ward members tried to stop a sand laden truck recently, the driver tried to mow them down. Panicked, they lodged a complaint at Padua police station.

The sarpanch has even written to the President and the Prime Minister as the district and block administrations have never cared to address the complaints. The sarpanch also lodged the same complaint before the NGT. The green body admitted the matter (OA 20/2024/PB) for hearing and directed to form a team and conduct a probe into the irregularities. When contacted, sarpanch Khil confirmed the development.

