Gopalpur: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will construct two overbridges and six underpasses on National Highway-16 in Ganjam district in order to ease traffic and prevent accidents, according to sources. The stretch of NH-16 from Andhra Pradesh border to Puintola Square in Ganjam district has become a death zone as frequent accidents have claimed numerous lives and devastated many families. For years, locals have been demanding the construction of an overbridge to address the safety concerns, and now, the government has finally taken up the matter.

The NHAI has announced that construction of overbridges and underpasses will commence soon at key accident-prone intersections along this stretch. Major overbridges will be constructed at Jagannathpur Square and Lanjipalli Bypass. Additionally, underpasses will be built at various critical locations, including the IRE Square in Chhatrapur, Haladiapadar, Kanisi Haat, Randa, Golonthara Chati, and Surala Junction. The groundwork for the project gained momentum last November when tenders were invited by the NHAI. The tender process was completed in December, and a joint consultancy firm from Maharashtra and Odisha has been entrusted with the construction work. The project, scheduled to begin in February, is expected to be completed within 18 months. Once completed, these key infrastructure projects are anticipated to significantly reduce accidents and improve traffic flow, thereby ensuring safety of commuters along the highway.