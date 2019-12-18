Sambalpur: Thousands of farmers Tuesday blocked National Highway 55 near Berehipali in the district in protest against the centralised token system for paddy procurement.

The farmers blocked road by parking paddy-laden tractors on the highway. The vehicular traffic was disrupted as hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on either side of the road.

“We are unable to sell paddy as we have not received any tokens so far,” said a farmer.

The agitating farmers have been demanding withdrawal of the token system and resumption of the Paddy Procurement Automation System (P-PAS). Introduction of centralised token system has led to delays in paddy procurement, they alleged.

As per the system, tokens should have been issued 15 days ahead of procurement and sent to registered mobile numbers of farmers for selling paddy at the mandis.