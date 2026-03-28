Sonepur: Construction of a bypass road for National Highway 57 (NH-57), connecting Khurda and Bolangir, has received technical and administrative approval from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The proposed bypass, aimed at diverting heavy vehicles away from Subarnapur town, will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 145.54 crore.

The project involves the construction of a 9.6-kilometre stretch under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.

The initiative was actively pursued by Bolangir MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, who made repeated appeals to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The Centre has now sanctioned Rs 145.54 crore for the project.

According to officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), a joint verification process is currently underway prior to the floating of tenders.

The proposed alignment will begin near Arjunpur Nagarban and pass along the rear side of Pipilipali Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya.

It will traverse areas including Gatarkela, Kushtapali, Janmura, Baldapali, Haldipali and Kulapada, running along the bank of the Tel River before connecting to the Sonepur–Manamunda bridge.

Once completed, heavy vehicles travelling on NH-57 will bypass Subarnapur town, significantly reducing congestion and improving traffic flow.

The project is also expected to address future traffic challenges in the area.

Residents and intellectuals in Subarnapur district have welcomed the approval and funding for the bypass.

Members of the district’s civil society groups, including Sitanashu Sekhar Mishra, president of the District Conscious Citizens’ Forum, and MP’s representative Sananda Kumar Meher, have lauded Singh Deo’s efforts in securing the project.