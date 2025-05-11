Kendrapara: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the district administration here over the alarming lack of basic amenities at Bagapatia resettlement colony in Rajnagar block.

The directive follows a complaint filed by human rights advocate Radhakanta Tripathy, who raised concerns over the ‘deplorable’ living conditions faced by families relocated from the coastal village of Satabhaya, which has been steadily eroded by the sea over the past several decades.

The NHRC held a hearing May 5. Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the rights body directed the district authorities to submit an ATR within four weeks.

According to Tripathy, the phased relocation of displaced Satabhaya residents began in 2008. By 2020, a total of 571 families had been shifted to Bagapatia.

However, despite the passage of years, the relocated population continues to suffer from an acute lack of basic infrastructure and services.

He alleged that roads in the area become impassable to use with even moderate rainfall, there is no reliable source of drinking water, educational facilities are either absent or inadequate, and health services remain largely inaccessible.

Moreover, the surrounding environment is reportedly neglected, compounding the challenges faced by the resettled families.

Tripathy’s petition urged the NHRC to take urgent steps to address what he described as ‘prolonged administrative apathy’ and to ensure that the displaced people are provided with the minimum standards required for a dignified life.

It is believed that the NHRC’s intervention will help address the long-pending issues in Bagapatia and provide some relief to the families who have waited years for stable and humane living conditions.

