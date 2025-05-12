Kendrapara: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from Odisha Chief Secretary regarding the precarious living conditions of over 10,000 families belonging to the Dongria Kondh community, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG).

This action follows a petition filed by rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, which highlighted the persistent deprivation of basic human rights—including healthcare, education, and essential amenities—faced by the Dongria Kondh community and other villagers in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts.

Despite repeated NHRC directives over the past five years, the Odisha government has reportedly failed to implement essential welfare measures such as all-weather roads, access to potable water, healthcare services, and education in these remote tribal areas. This ongoing neglect has resulted in severe human rights violations. In his petition, Tripathy stated, “Despite the intervention of the NHRC, no progress report has been submitted. Ground verification reveals that no substantial steps have been taken to address the issues raised.”

He further emphasised that even after seven years and at least 20 directives from both the NHRC and the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC), the state and district administrations have yet to ensure basic human rights for the affected villagers. Tripathy alleged that the reports submitted by state authorities consist merely of statistical data, serving as an eyewash to conceal administrative inefficiency and corruption.

He stressed the need for an in-depth, independent, and impartial investigation into the funds allocated for development, especially since the region is covered with dense hills and forests, making such verification crucial. Villages such as Kesarpadi and Serkapadi in Rayagada district were among the 12 locations identified by the state government for India’s first environmental referendum, following a Supreme Court judgment. Despite this significance, the Dongria Kondh—an endangered tribal community living in areas like Kunakadu, Palberi, Phuldumera, and Tadijhola (a forest hamlet in Kalahandi)—continue to be deprived of basic necessities.

Similarly, residents of Kesarpadi, Jarapa, Batudi, Lamba, and Lakhpadar villages in Rayagada district lack access to essential amenities. Tripathy also pointed out that the government has failed to adequately assess how factors such as road connectivity, parental employment, proximity to schools, and children’s rights to education impact the Dongria Kondh community in these districts.

He urged the NHRC to intervene and ensure the provision of basic services, including education, healthcare, livelihood opportunities, and other essential needs. Acknowledging the gravity of the petition and the consistent negligence by authorities, the NHRC stated in its order: “The commission is of the considered view that the allegations raised in the complaint represent serious violations of the human rights of the victims.”

PNN