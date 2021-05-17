Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Jajpur Superintendent of Police to submit an action-taken report (ATR) in connection with the alleged murder of a woman who opposed illegal sale of liquor at Barei village under Mangalpur police limits in the district.

The rights panel, while hearing a petition lodged by a rights activist, directed the SP to submit the ATR within six weeks. The commission also asked the SP to enquire into the alleged police inaction in the matter that led to the fatal attack on the lady.

The Jajpur Collector has also been asked to submit a separate report with the details regarding the monetary compensation awarded to the next kin of the deceased lady under various government schemes as well as Section 357 of the CrPC within six weeks.

Notably, Bijay Jena of Barei village was selling liquor illegally. But Lakshmi had been opposing liquor sale in the village. She had even asked Bijay to refrain from the illegal trade. Later, she had lodged a complaint at the local police station seeking action against the bootlegger.

Acting on her complaint, police asked Bijay to stop the illegal business and warned him of action if he continues with the business.

Bijay had since been harbouring a grudge against Lakshmi. He attacked her with stones and sticks May 3. A critically injured Lakshmi was rescued by the villagers and rushed to the Jajpur district headquarters hospital. Later, she was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated. However, she succumbed to her injuries May 3.

PNN