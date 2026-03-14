Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of reports highlighting the rising number of missing persons and poor recovery rates in several states, including Odisha, and has sought a detailed report from the state government within two weeks.

According to reports cited by the commission, data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) indicates that Odisha records one of the highest numbers of human trafficking cases in the country. The state reportedly tops the list for trafficking of minor boys, followed by Bihar. In cases involving trafficking of minor girls, Rajasthan has reported the highest number.

Taking serious note of the issue, the NHRC has issued notices to the chief secretaries and directors general of police of five states—Odisha, Bihar, Telangana, Maharashtra and Rajasthan—seeking detailed information on the situation. The commission has asked the Odisha government to submit a comprehensive report outlining the steps taken or proposed to tackle the increasing number of missing persons, particularly children. The report is also expected to explain measures being implemented to prevent trafficking and improve the tracing and rescue of missing individuals. The NHRC observed that if the reports are accurate, the situation raises serious concerns about human rights violations. Many missing children are suspected to have been forced into begging, child labour, prostitution and other illegal activities by trafficking networks.

The commission has also directed NCRB to provide the latest statistical data on missing persons and trafficking cases in the five states within the same two-week timeframe. Human rights activists have long expressed concern over trafficking routes operating through eastern India, with Odisha often cited as a vulnerable region due to migration, poverty and cross-state trafficking networks. The latest action by the NHRC is expected to put renewed focus on the issue and prompt stronger coordination between law-enforcement agencies and child protection authorities.