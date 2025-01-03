Keonjhar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the District Magistrates (DMs) of Keonjhar and Sambalpur to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of people living near the Hadagarh and Hirakud dams. The notice follows a complaint filed by senior lawyer and human rights activist Radhakant Tripathi in December.

The apex rights body has asked the authorities to take appropriate action within eight weeks. Tripathi highlighted that the Hadagarh dam, built on the Salandi River in Keonjhar district, serves residents in both Keonjhar and Bhadrak districts. He noted that an embankment was constructed to protect the local population from rising river waters, but the dam has weakened over time, requiring urgent repairs and restoration. Tripathi also raised concerns over the safety of the Hirakud dam, alleging that it too is in dire need of repairs, restoration, and sediment recovery. In the complaint, he pointed to the recent devastating floods in Kerala, which were attributed to issues with dam safety, as evidence of the potential dangers posed by poorly maintained dams. In his complaint, Tripathi claimed that dam safety audits are not being conducted properly in a timely manner. Despite the existence of the Dam Safety Act 2021 and the National Dam Safety Authority, many dams across India are operating without adequate safety measures, which he argues puts people’s lives at risk.

He further highlighted that by 2025, more than 1,000 dams in the country will be at least 50 years old. Over time, factors such as reduced water-holding capacity and shrinking premises have weakened both earthen and concrete dams, leading to increased fl ood risks. Tripathi also pointed to the risks associated with dams in earthquake-prone areas, particularly in the Himalayan basin. There are 6,000 dams in India, with 80 per cent of them being over 25 years old. Of these, 234 dams are more than 100 years old. Tripathi called for urgent measures to ensure dam safety, providing additional facts and data to the NHRC in support of his claims. In response, the NHRC issued notices to the DMs of Keonjhar and Sambalpur, instructing them to take necessary actions within eight weeks.