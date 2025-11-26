New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a Faridabad resident for allegedly harbouring Dr Umar-un Nabi, the man who drove the explosive-laden car that blasted outside the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10, killing 15 people.

An official spokesperson for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said the agency arrested Soyab, a resident of Dhauj in Haryana’s Faridabad, for allegedly providing logistical support to “terrorist Umar Un Nabi” before the Delhi terror bomb blast.

Soyab is the seventh accused arrested by the NIA in the case, part of a ‘white-collar’ terror module busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“The agency continues to pursue various leads in connection with the suicide bombing, and has been conducting searches across states in coordination with the respective police forces in a bid to identify and track others involved in the gruesome attack,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

PTI