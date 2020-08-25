Jammu: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet Tuesday in a special court here against 19 people. Among them are Masood Azhar, the chief of banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). They have been accused of planning and carrying out a deadly suicide attack on a CRPF convoy. The suicide attack which took place February 14, 2019 left 40 CRPF personnel dead in Pulwama.

The ‘blind case’ was solved by the NIA after piecing together the electronic evidence and statements of terrorists and their sympathisers. The y had been arrested in different cases, officials said.

The 13,500-page chargesheet names people who were arrested from Pulwama for providing shelter and shooting the last video of Adil Dar. He was the suicide bomber who used around 200 kgs of explosives in the vehicle that rammed into the CRPF convoy near Lethpora.

This probe in this case was led by NIA joint director Anil Shukla. The case also brings to light the use of e-commerce platforms by the planners in the terror module for purchase of high-end batteries, phones and some chemicals.

Also read: Pulwama terror attack mastermind identified

Seven people have been arrested so far by the NIA in this case, the officials said.

Besides Azhar, those chargesheeted include seven terrorists who were killed in various encounters and four absconders, two of whom are still hiding in Jammu and Kashmir — one of them a local and the other a Pakistani national.

Two relatives of Masood Azhar – Abdula Rauf and Ammar Alvi – have been named in the chargesheet as the main conspirators behind the case. The dead include a nephew of JeM terrorist Mohammed Umar Farooq who had entered India through natural caves at the international border in Sambha in late 2018.