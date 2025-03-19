New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency Wednesday conducted searches at 12 locations across Jammu, including premises of terrorist sympathisers, as part of its probe into infiltration by terrorists from across the border.

Among the premises which were raided include the homes of overground workers (OGWs) linked to the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of banned terrorist organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the NIA said in a statement.

The infiltration case is linked to the series of attacks carried out by terrorists on security forces and civilians some months ago as part of a larger criminal conspiracy by terror organisations to wage a war against the government of India, said the statement.

A total of 12 locations in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir were searched as part of the operation, and several incriminatory materials linking the terrorists with OGWs were seized, it said, adding that the NIA teams are examining them to unravel the terror conspiracy.

“Premises of sympathizers and cadres of these outfits were also searched as part of the action taken by the anti-terror agency in the case,” the NIA said.

The action followed information received by the NIA regarding the infiltration of LeT and JeM terrorists into India through the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC).

Reports suggested that the terrorists were facilitated by OGWs and terror associates living in border areas. Besides providing logistical support, food, shelter and money, the suspects were involved in guiding the terrorists through the difficult terrains of Jammu province to ensure their safe passage, the probe agency said.

The terrorists were then believed to have made their way to the hinterland districts of Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch, and also to the Kashmir valley, it added.

PTI