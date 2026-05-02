New Delhi: In a rare move, the Election Commission (EC) Saturday ordered a “fresh” election in all the 285 polling stations of the Falta Assembly seat in West Bengal May 21 due to “subversion of democratic process”.

A spokesperson for the poll panel said the counting of votes for the constituency will take place May 24.

It is rare for the poll authority to order a re-election in an entire Assembly seat.

On Friday, the EC ordered a re-election in 15 polling stations of two Assembly seats in West Bengal — Diamond Harbour and Magarhat Paschim.

The West Bengal Assembly polls were held in two phases April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes for the remaining seats is scheduled to be taken up May 4.

PTI