New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday carried out coordinated searches across multiple states in connection with an online terror radicalisation case involving an alleged conspiracy to establish an Islamic state in India through violent jihad and anti-national activities inspired by the ideologies of the terrorist organisations ISIS and AQIS.

According to an official statement, NIA teams conducted simultaneous searches at 20 locations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Rajasthan and Gujarat, as well as the Union Territory of Delhi.

The searches were part of the agency’s ongoing investigation in case RC-01/2026/NIA/VSKP

During the operation, investigators seized several digital devices and electronic data storage systems, which will now undergo detailed forensic examination to uncover further evidence related to the alleged radicalisation network and its activities.

The agency has so far arrested 11 accused persons and one juvenile in the case. The NIA had taken over the investigation from the Vijayawada Police in May this year after initial findings pointed to a wider terror-linked conspiracy with possible interstate and international connections.

The case was originally registered by the Vijayawada Police in March following a search at the residence of the key accused, Rehmatullah Sharif Mohammad. During that operation, police reportedly recovered incriminating material linked to the banned terrorist organisations Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and the Islamic State (ISIS), prompting a deeper probe into the suspected radicalisation network.

According to the NIA, Wednesday’s searches were conducted after extensive technical and forensic analysis of digital devices seized earlier in the investigation. The agency also relied on connectivity analysis of the accused and other intelligence inputs to identify locations and individuals possibly linked to the conspiracy.

Investigators have found that the accused and their associates were allegedly involved in indoctrinating vulnerable youth across different parts of the country through the dissemination of extremist propaganda, violent jihadi content and misinformation on online platforms.

The probe has further revealed that several accused were in contact with foreign-based handlers and were allegedly engaged in promoting extremist ideology and advancing an anti-India agenda.

The NIA said efforts are continuing to identify other individuals connected to the conspiracy, which was aimed at destabilising the country and establishing a so-called “Caliphate” through violent means.