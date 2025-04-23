New Delhi: A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) led by an inspector general has been sent to terror-hit Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said Wednesday.

The team is en route to Pahalgam where it would provide assistance to the local police probing Tuesday’s dastardly terrorist attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists from different parts of the country, were killed, the sources said.

The terrorists opened fire at tourists who were milling around eateries, taking pony rides or just picnicking at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, touted as ‘mini Switzerland’ for its serene beauty.

PTI