Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are redefining love with their impeccable chemistry which is quite evident whenever they step out together. Not only that but the two have also raised her social media presence and pictures of the two from their exotic vacations go viral within no time on the internet.

Nick latest Instagram post has surely showcased the great bond that the two share.

He captioned it as “I can’t believe @jackgorlin actually caught this moment. Just a few minutes before taking the stage tonight in Atlanta tonight FaceTiming my beautiful wife @priyankachopra while getting a good luck rose from my nieces Alena and Valentina. ❤️”

While Nick is busy with his ‘The Happiness Begins’ tour, Priyanka will soon be seen on the silver screen in Shonali Bose’s ‘The Sky Is Pink’ co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.