Mumbai: American pop-singer Nick Jonas has taken to his social media account to share an adorable picture of him kissing his little baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

In the picture, Nick is seen lying beside his daughter and gently kissing Malti on her forehead.

The little girl is seen resting on the bed in cute nightwear, all set to sleep, with her face partially covered with a heart emoji.

In one of the other pictures shared by Nick, the singer is seen sitting at a cafe in Vancouver, enjoying a drink.

He captioned the post as, “Week 1 in Vancouver.”

Nick has always spoken about how close he is to his daughter and his obsession with his little girl.

The singer, earlier, had opened up about Malti, who needed to be resuscitated shortly after she was born.

On his appearance on the On Purpose podcast, he had said, “She came to the world under, sort of, very intense circumstances. We were expecting her to arrive in April of the year she was born, and we got a call that it’s going to be sooner.”

He added, “We basically, you know, went into action, and she was born via surrogate. We got to the hospital, and she came out. She was 1 pound, 11 ounces and purple basically.”

Reportedly, little Malti ultimately spent nearly 100 days in a neonatal intensive care unit, and Nick said that the situation felt perilous at one point in time.

Talking about it, he shared, “These angels at the NICU, kind of, resuscitated her in that moment and got her taken care of really quickly and intubated (her) and everything else. Because it was COVID times, my wife and I would basically do 12-hour shifts at the hospital for three and a half months. I could still, sort of, smell it.”

He added, “It’s a tough reality check. Just driving there and back each day and seeing each other, sort of, as passing ships was a crazy thing. I’ll just say this about the NICU nurses: they are truly angels.”

For the uninitiated, Nick and his global icon superstar wife, Priyanka Chopra, welcomed Malti, who is their only child yet, via a surrogate in January 2022.