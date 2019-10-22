Los Angeles: Rapper Nicki Minaj and boyfriend Kenneth Petty have got married after dating for a year.

The 36-year-old recording artiste, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, took to Instagram to hint at the wedding in a video which shows bride and groom baseball caps and Mr and Mrs mugs.

“Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10-21-19,” Minaj captioned the video, which appears to be a reference to the date of their wedding.

The couple received their marriage licence in July but had been waiting for a particular pastor to be free to officiate the ceremony.

Minaj said last week that they could marry “in the next seven days”.

According to USA Today, their relationship made waves after 41-year-old Petty’s criminal history came to light.

Petty is a registered, Level 2 sex offender on New York State’s Sex Offender Registry.