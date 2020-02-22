New Delhi: The National Institute of Disaster Management, under Ministry of Home Affairs, will be organising a conference on understanding the different approaches in coastal disaster risk reduction and resilience, February 25.

According to NIDM, the objective of the workshop would be to enhance the understanding of the issues and solutions on governance and administration for coastal disaster risk reduction and resilience. A number of dignitaries from National Disaster Management Authority, IMD and other institutions would highlight the environmental and emerging issues in context to urbanisation, development sustenance and climate change. They would also share their experiences related to community based coastal disaster risk reduction resilience.

The NIDM further stated that the 7,500 km-long coastline of India is threatened by many natural hazards resulting in the loss of life and property. About 40 per cent of total population of the country lives within 100 km of coastline. Among the coastal states, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are more vulnerable to coastal cyclone disasters as compared to other coastal states.