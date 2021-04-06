New Delhi: The Delhi government Tuesday imposed night curfew in the national capital from 10.00pm to 5.00am till April 30 in view of rising COVID-19 cases, officials said. The city recorded 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 Monday. There were 15 more COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 11,096, according to the Delhi Health department. The case positivity rate in Delhi has also risen to 5.54 per cent amid a massive surge in cases in the last few weeks.

It should be stated here that the Maharashtra government has also imposed night curfew and weekend lockdown in the state. This is because Maharashtra has seen a huge spike in COVID-19 cases in the last one week. However, IPL matches will be played as per schedule in Mumbai. Spectators however, will not be allowed to visit the Wankhede Stadium where the games will be played. Mumbai will host 10 IPL matches.