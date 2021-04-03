Bhubaneswar: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Odisha, the State government Saturday clamped night curfews in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri districts.

The night curfew will be in force from April 5 onwards till further orders. Movement of individuals, shops commercial establishments, offices and institutions will remain closed between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am.

District Collectors and Municipal commissioners have been directed to issue orders for their respective jurisdictions, under appropriate provision of law such as under Section 144 of CrPC and ensure compliance. Considering local conditions, the district Collectors can impose any further restrictions.

However, certain services and service providers have been kept out of the purview of night curfew restriction.

Some of the major services and their providers are: District/ Municipal administration/police/ government officials on duty, doctors/medical, paramedical staff (government and private), ambulances, emergency health staff; emergency workers of utilities such as electricity, fire services, telecom, water supply, railways and airport, transport services; staff of IT and ITeS companies on production of ID cards, any person in case of medical emergency, owner/ staff of chemist shops, print and electronic media identified by commissionerte/ district police (with identity cards of respective media houses), petrol pumps and CNG stations, movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis (including cabs by aggregators like Ola, Uber, etc.) to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals/ stands/ stops, for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road.

Operation of hotels and hospitality units, including their associated offices, movement of staff and associated personnel, dhabas along national and state highways/ major roads will be allowed for takeaway only.

Any person violating these measures will be punished in accordance with the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Regulations issued thereunder besides legal action under Section 1BB of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable.