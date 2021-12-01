Bhubaneswar: The state government Tuesday released Covid-19 guidelines for December 2021. Night curfew (10 pm-5 am) will continue in urban areas in December like before and there will be no weekend shutdown.

There will be graded unlocking till January 1, 2022. With a view to protect health of public and prevent spread of Covid and normalising economic activities, there will be graded unlocking as notified under order August 31 till 5.00 AM of January 1.

Night curfew will be imposed in all urban areas of the state from 10 pm to 5 am every day. There will be no weekend shutdown across the state. During unlocking, all types of shops, malls will remain open across the state from 5 am to 10 pm every day.

“Cultural gatherings/programmes including melodies, orchestra/ jatra/ opera, dances-classical, folk and other permitted dance forms, cultural competitions, open air theatres/ drama/ nukkad natak/ street plays/ other such performances will be allowed with due compliance to Covid protocols,” the notification read.

However, congregation in hotels, restaurants, parks and other public places for zero night celebration and welcome to New Year programme will be prohibited throughout the state December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2022.

The order also prohibits picnics at public places. Besides, no community feast will be allowed in public places on the occasion of zero night celebration.

People are advised to celebrate such functions at homes avoiding mass gatherings and adhering to Covid -19 protocols such as physical distancing, use of face mask/covering and hand washing /hand sanitiser, the SRC said, adding people are advised to use green crackers during this celebration with utmost safety/caution and not to use them in public places.

