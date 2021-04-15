Bhubaneswar: With increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases being detected across Odisha, the state government Thursday decided to impose a night curfew across the state and weekend shutdowns in 10 districts bordering Chhattishgarh to curb the spread of the virus.

Besides, the state government has decided to enforce night curfew in urban areas of 20 districts including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from 9 pm to 5 am beginning Friday – April 16, Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra said.

The Chief Secretary further added that weekend shutdown will be imposed in urban areas of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri districts from April 17.

The timings of the night curfew in these 10 districts will be from 6:00pm to 5:00am from tomorrow instead of 10 PM to 5 AM as announced earlier, Mohapatra clarified.

Besides, the state goverment has decided that all inter-state bus operations will be suspended from Monday, April 19 while intra-state bus operations to continue with sitting capacity only. Only 2 passengers allowed in auto and taxis. The government offices will function with 50 per cent staff and private firms have been directed to reduce staff in view of the raging pandemic.

IANS