Angul: In order to provide temporary accommodation at cheaper rates to Odia returnee local construction workers who are returning to different towns in Angul district to work, the state government had sanctioned Rs 40 lakh each to Angul and Talcher civic bodies.

However, the projects have faltered at both the municipal areas in Angul district and construction workers spend their nights under roadside trees or under open air. According to the project plan, 50-bed night shelters each were to be constructed at Angul and Talcher.

The projects were sanctioned to provide temporary shelter for urban homeless, under Ashraya yojana. Even as Talcher civic body has completed construction work near local bus stand, management of the shelter has not yet been handed over by the contract firm concerned.

Similarly, Angul civic body had taken up construction work near local eco-park. It is said that, the project could not be completed due to lack of funds. The state government has been asked to provide more funds for the purpose. After completion of the night shelter, it will be handed over to local self-help group (SHG) for its management.

Notably, SHG concerned will take over management and maintenance as well, on lease basis. Charges for a night’s stay at the shelters have not yet been decided, official sources informed.

On being contacted, executive officer Angul Municipality Binod Chandra Panda said, “As the identified land is located in lowland area, we had to fill large crates. We have asked for funds of Rs 15 lakh more and construction will resume as soon as we get funds”.

PNN