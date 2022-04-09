Sajnagad: Bestowed by nature with amazing infrastructure, the tribal-dominated Nilagiri block in Balasore district can be a perfect destination for a hockey stadium.

Gifted with picturesque temples, waterfalls, thick greenery and hillocks, the beautiful sub-division can be a perfect place for a hockey stadium like Rourkela.

Hockey has been a way of life for the youths here in the tribal-dominated Nilagiri area. Though there are many budding talents, they are deprived of the exposure to international-level games due to lack of facilities.

A hockey stadium can give a dimension to their talents. There has been a growing demand for a hockey stadium among the people here.

Meanwhile, Dhenkanal Collector Saroj Kumar Sethi has also echoed the call of the people. A native of Nilagiri, Sethi during his visit to his birthplace, tried to draw the attention of the state government to identify a place in Nilagiri and construct a world-class hockey stadium.

“Youths of Balasore district have always shown interest in this sport. If given a chance, they can put the game and name of Odisha on the international map of hockey. The facility would aid in the revitalization of hockey not only in the district, but in the entire world,” the Collector said.

“I have a vision to make Nilagiri a hockey hub like Sundargarh and Dhenkanal,” he added.

From building wider roads to developing sports and recreation centres, from fixing the drainage system to moving overhead power lines underground, and from uplifting the parks to beautifying its streets, Nilagiri can also attract a huge number of tourists if developed into a hockey hub.

Along with hockey, there would be a massive infrastructure development in terms of roads, electricity, water supply and other community facilities. This would not only help the sport lovers, but world-class facilities and stadiums make a big difference in the lives of the people here.

The spotting and nurturing of talent across the district can certainly be a big boost for the both Odisha and the entire country.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s announcement of setting up India’s biggest hockey stadium in Rourkela, even bigger than Kalinga Stadium in the Capital city, has drawn a euphoric response from sports lovers in the district.

The sports facility with a capacity of over 20,000 will co-host the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup along with the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

PNN