Sambalpur: Covid infections at Vedic College, a private residential college under Sasana police limits in Sambalpur district, went up to nine Saturday after six more students of the college tested positive for the disease.

Three days back, three students had tested positive for the virus. All affected students were residing in the college hostel. The development has sparked panic among students, staff and guardians after reports surfaced.

On being informed, a team from the district health department visited the college and collected swabs of students, staff and other inmates of the hostel.

The team will visit the college Sunday and officials are in regular touch with the college authorities following the development, a health official requesting anonymity said.

Moreover, attempts are being made to stop the spread of infection, he said. Initially, two of them were found positive while the total count reached nine by Saturday.

A team from the district administration will visit the college and take subsequent steps. The matter came to the fore after a student underwent a test of thalassaemia, ADMO Dr Ashok Das said.

There the doctor noticed Covid symptoms with the student and asked him to undergo a test for Covid-19. The test report came out positive.

Principal Anand Agarwal said initially a Class-XI boy displayed symptoms for which an antigen test was conducted on him.

The report came out negative. He, however, was sent back home after family members said the boy’s RTPCR report had come out positive.

