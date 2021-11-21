New Delhi: The combined market valuation of nine of 10 most valued companies declined by Rs 1,47,360.93 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggard.

Infosys was the only gainer from the top-10 list.

During the holiday-truncated week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 1,050.68 points or 1.73 per cent. Markets were closed on Friday on account of ‘Guru Nanak Jayanti’.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited tumbled Rs 75,961.53 crore to reach Rs 15,68,550.17 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tanked Rs 18,069.87 crore to Rs 12,85,660.79 crore.

HDFC’s valuation eroded by Rs 12,321.11 crore to stand at Rs 5,29,236.66 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank declined by Rs 9,816.28 crore to Rs 4,01,367.04 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank plunged Rs 9,409.46 crore to Rs 5,29,606.94 crore and that of HDFC Bank went lower by Rs 7,904.08 crore to Rs 8,52,532.36 crore.

The market valuation of State Bank of India (SBI) dipped Rs 6,514.96 crore to Rs 4,49,755.80 crore and that of Bajaj Finance declined by Rs 5,166.77 crore to Rs 4,52,188.74 crore.

The market capitalisation of Hindustan Unilever Limited also dipped by Rs 2,196.87 crore to Rs 5,63,349.75 crore.

In contrast, Infosys added Rs 294.39 crore taking its valuation to Rs 7,48,875.37 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited maintained its top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

PTI