Khallikote: Amid allegations that people have grabbed government jobs by furnishing forged certificates, nine more teachers were found to have submitted fake certificates in Ganjam district.

The teachers working at various government schools in Kabisuryanagar block of Ganjam district have been booked for getting jobs by submitting fake documents.

The accused teachers have been identified as Madan Mohan Swain, Kuni Kumari Behera, Devraj Mohanty, Prakash Chandra Palai, Panchanan Nayak, Sunil Kumar Pala, Balakrishna Panda, Ashok Sahu, Shivram Panda of the district.

The teachers are reported to have grabbed the jobs by greasing the palms of some corrupt officials in the education department. In absence of cross-verification, some teachers went scot-free despite submitting forged documents, said a source.

The matter came to light recently during an inspection. The teachers were not able to produce valid documents to the authorities.

While a case has been registered against the accused teachers, the block education officer (BEO) has also sent their certificates to the Berhampur University and suspended the teachers from their post until the certificate verification is completed.

Notably, Ganjam district collector, Vijay Amrut Kulange had asked the BEOs of the district to take necessary action against such fake teachers.

Two months ago, the School and Mass Education department had directed all the district administrations to verify certificates of all teachers. Accordingly, all block education officers of Ganjam were directed to carry out the verification.

