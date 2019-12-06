Puri: All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Rudra Raju, Friday, revealed that Niranjan Pattnaik will continue as the president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC).

Raju made this revelation while participating in a meeting at Puri district Congress office here. “Niranjan Pattnaik is the president of OPCC and he would continue in the post. Congress workers and leaders should not have any confusion over the OPCC chief post,” Raju said.

Raju claimed that the party is keeping an eye on the dissident leaders who are in favour of a change of guard at OPCC. “Congress high command will take action against the leaders who disobey party’s decision on the issue,” said the AICC secretary.

Answering a query on Congress party’s poor condition in state, Raju said the party was expecting to do well in Odisha in the 2019 General and Assembly Elections. However, the poll results were not up to the expectation, he added.

The AICC secretary claimed that the party has initiated measures to strengthen its base in state. “We will visit each Assembly segment in Odisha and prepare a blueprint to encourage the youths,” he said.

Raju alleged that crimes against women have gone up in the country in recent years. “Odisha has also witnessed several incidents of crimes against women recently. The Congress will work towards women safety,” he said.