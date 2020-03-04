New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday declined to entertain a plea seeking direction to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to assess the mental and physical health of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said the plea was not maintainable as it should have been first moved in the NHRC.

A Delhi court had Monday deferred till further orders the hanging of the convicts because of pending disposal of a convict’s mercy plea.

All the convicts in the case were to be hanged together Tuesday.

PTI