New Delhi: The four Nirbhaya case convicts Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta, who are to be hanged February 1, are silent about meeting their family for one last time or who they would will their properties to. This has led to the speculation that they are confident about buying more time before the execution actually takes place.

The rules allow death row convicts to choose which family member they want to meet for the last time and when. Convicts are also asked to state whether they want to leave their property to anyone. However, since the new date of hanging was announced a couple of days, the family members of the convicts have stopped coming to Tihar. However, that does not seem to have affected the convicts at all, according to prison sources.

The four have been kept in separate cells in Jail No.3 of Tihar. They are being kept under close observation. The four are also being taken out of their cells daily for half-an-hour. Usually they are quiet but whenever they meet outside the cells, they are engaged in animated discussions. Sources said that the confidence they exude is usually not seen among death row convicts.

Tihar doctors who are also checking the health convicts of the four convicts have also said that there is no sign of remorse in their body language. According to the doctors, the four convicts have remained absolutely normal since the new date for their hanging was announced. The doctors have also said that the four are physically and mentally ‘fit’ and none of them have been affected by depression which happens at some point of time or the other with death row convicts.

Eleventh-hour petitions by the convicts resulted in their execution, first scheduled Wednesday, being deferred to February 1 at 6.00am. However, the convicts while talking among themselves have confidently said that it will once again get postponed and plans are afoot to do just that.

Agencies