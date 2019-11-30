Mumbai: The ghastly murder and gang-rape of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad has created chaos across the country. Outrage is seen on social media, not just netizens, even celebrities from various fields expressed their concern and slammed the culprits.

Have a look at some of the tweets from celebrities as they expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased girl.

Akshay Kumar: Whether it is #PriyankaReddy in Hyderabad, #Roja in Tamil Nadu or the law student gangraped in Ranchi, we seem to be losing it as a society. It has been 7 yrs to the gut-wrenching #Nirbhaya case & our moral fabric continues to be in pieces. We need stricter laws. This needs to STOP!

Yami Gautam: Anger, sorrow, shock…how could these inhuman, unimaginable crimes against women still happen despite such strong uproar & awareness! Do these demons have no fear of punishment or law, where are we going wrong & lagging behind as a system & as a society,,,#JusticeForPriyankaReddy

Farhan Akhtar: What those men did to #PriyankaReddy is another dark reminder of how unsafe we’ve allowed our society to become by not delivering swift and telling justice in these cases..! Heart goes out to her family in their hours of unimaginable grief.

What those men did to #PriyankaReddy is another dark reminder of how unsafe we've allowed our society to become by not delivering swift and telling justice in these cases..! Heart goes out to her family in their hours of unimaginable grief.

Shabana Azmi: The horror! The brutality! Perpetrators must be brought to book. I grieve for her family and for what is happening to some elements in our society.

Swara Bhasker: Just reading about the horrific #PriyankaReddy gangrape case. Numbed & shocked that as a society we continue to display our brutality! Instead of our humanity uniting us across religious & creed divisions, it seems our monstrosity unites us! Shame!!! 😢 #JusticeForPriyankaReddy

The 26-year-old’s burnt body was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad. According to Cyberabad Police, the victim was returning home from her clinic a little after 8 pm when she noticed a flat tyre and called her sister, who suggested that she leave her two-wheeler at the toll plaza and take a cab home. But before she could, she was approached by two men, who offered to take her vehicle for repair, police said.

The victim reportedly agreed, and as she waited for the men to return, she was ambushed and dragged into the bushes barely 50 metres from Tondupally toll plaza, behind a line of trucks that obscured visibility from the road, police said.

According to police, after killing her, the accused took her body to an under-construction bridge a few kilometres away, and set it on fire.