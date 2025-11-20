ROURKELA: NIT Rourkela has improved its position in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2026, securing 652nd place globally, up from 664 last year.

The institute is ranked 180th in Asia and 20th in India, retaining its status as the top-ranked NIT and the highest-ranked institution in Odisha.

The rankings, released November 18, evaluated 2,002 institutions worldwide, including 827 in Asia and 103 in India, based on their environmental and social impact. Director K Umamaheshwar Rao said the rise reflects structured planning and the sustained efforts of students, faculty, and staff.

The 2026 Sustainability Report was prepared by the Ranking and Accreditation Cell and the Sustainable Development Goals Committee under the guidance of HB Sahu.

Sahu said year-round initiatives, weekly Clean Campus activities, SDG-linked curriculum efforts, sustainability-focused research, support for green start-ups, and improvements in water, energy, and waste management strengthened the institute’s performance.

Solar energy use, the carbon-capture unit, plantation drives and awareness campaigns also contributed. Earlier this year, NIT Rourkela ranked ninth in the SDG category of NIRF 2025, the only NIT and the only institution from Odisha in the top 10.

The QS Sustainability Rankings measure environmental impact, social impact, and governance.