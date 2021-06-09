Rourkela: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela has been ranked 26th in the overall category among Indian universities by the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2021.

In the general engineering (overall category), NIT Rourkela has been ranked 12th position in the country, a statement issued by the institute said Tuesday.

The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2021 judge universities across all core areas of teaching, research, citations, knowledge transfers, and international outlook.

According to the rankings, NIT Rourkela is number 1 in the overall category among all the NITs in the country, the statement said. It has also topped the list in the teaching and research category among the NITs.

Speaking about the achievement, Prof Animesh Biswas, director of the educational institute said, “NIT Rourkela has a strong platform for collaborative research and knowledge sharing among the different research groups scattered over several major departments facilitating faster developments and nurturing new ideas.”

This ranking is the outcome of the hard work of the whole NIT Rourkela fraternity, he said.

Highlighting that research is an important component for the development of scientific thinking, Biswas said, “I am glad to see that our efforts on various innovative researches are internationally acclaimed.”

“We already have 11 different centres of research for carrying out multidisciplinary research activity. Presently in collaboration with ISRO, NIT Rourkela is setting up Space Technology Incubation Centre (S-TIC) in its campus, which will augment research in the area of space science technology.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings in 2021 included 551 universities from 30 territories.

PNN