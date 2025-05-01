Rourkela : National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela will be coordinating Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) 2025 for the academic year 2025-26, facilitating admissions to undergraduate programmes at IITs, NITs and other institutions, officials said Wednesday.

CSAB 2025 is designed to offer a seamless, transparent, and inclusive seat allocation process for JEE (Main) qualified candidates across the nation. Simultaneously, Direct Admission of Students Abroad (DASA), 2025 underscores commitment to welcoming international students to India’s leading technical institutions,” said Umamaheshwar Rao, Director, NIT Rourkela, and Chairperson, CSAB “With strong digital systems, multilingual assistance, and dedicated accessibility initiatives, we are focused on ensuring a smooth and student-centric admission experience for all aspirants, domestic and international alike,” he said.

The NIT has also confirmed that CSAB-NEUT rounds for candidates from Northeast states and select Union territories will begin in June 2025, under AICTE’s reservation scheme for regions lacking such facilities. While NIT Rourkela will lead the NIT System, IIT Kanpur will lead the IIT System, and both these institutes will cohost the 2025 edition of Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). Activities of JoSAA 2025 will commence in the first week of June 2025.

There will be six rounds of seat allocation in the 2025 edition of JoSAA, the officials said. “Like previous years, CSAB shall also organise CSAB-Special rounds of seat allocation to fill the vacant seats resulting from all rounds of JoSAA 2025. This year, CSAB-Special will be of three rounds,” they added. “

CSAB will coordinate the Supernumerary Round of seat allocation for students from Union territories such as Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli in selected NITs,” a senior official said. It is estimated that over 14.5 lakh JEE (Main) qualified candidates will be competing for approximately 40,000 seats across all participating institutes, including 20 per cent seats reserved for female candidates. “

The entire seat allocation process, from registration and choice filling to seat allotment and document verification, will be conducted online,” the official added.

PNN