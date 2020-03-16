Rourkela: A PHD scholar in Rourkela claimed to have developed a mobile application which can help people self-detect traces of infection. Vineet Kumar of National Institute of Technology in Rourkela has claimed to have designed the application which could help in self-screening of coronavirus infection.

Vineet said, “The preliminary step for screening of the disease is thermal detection. So our application is based on an IR Sensor thermal camera which transcripts the whole body temperature of any suspected person to create a profile. It is then matched with the standard temperature profile of an infection-hit body to give us any first hand information if the person has any abnormality.”

It may be noted that at present, the standard method of diagnosis for the coronavirus is by reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR) carried out on the nasopharyngeal swab or throat swab of an infected patient.

“Although it is a not a comprehensive testing method, it can be definitely used as a first step identification of any suspected cases,” claims Veneet.

Further explaining the working of his application, Vineet said, “Basically we have synchronised a face-locker infrared camera with the standard profile containing detection parameters of a coronavirus patient in our app. So when a person clicks a photograph using the application, if it shows green colour then the person does not have to worry but if the indicator shows red, the person should go for detailed screening as it may be a case of infection.”

While endorsing the application for public use, Kumar said, “I hope that the government and the university administration support us and approve the app so that it can be installed for mass detection of suspected cases at sensitive points like railway stations.

PNN