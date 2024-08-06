Bhubaneswar: The NITI Aayog has come forward to support Odisha in preparing two vision documents for 2023 and 2047 to realise its goal of a Bikasita Odisha (developed Odisha).

Chief Minister Mohan Charan said that Odisha desires to contribute significantly to India’s growth and become a growth engine of India by 2047.

He said that Odisha targets a 500 billion dollar economy by 2036 when the state will be 100 years since its formation.

“We also desire to reach a 1.5 trillion dollar economy by 2047,” the CM said.

The road map for the vision will be prepared in three months.

This decision was taken during the meeting of the CEO of NITI Aayog, B V R Subrahmanyam with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, here on Tuesday.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister said that Odisha has huge potential in different sectors and there is a need to realize this potential to achieve the goal of Viksit Odisha by 2036, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

NITI Aayog CEO Subrahmanyam said that the Prime Minister has a special focus on Odisha’s development. Every state needs to grow exceptionally to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat.

“In case of Odisha, we will support the preparation of two vision documents, one for 2036 and another for 2047,” he assured.

During the discussion, it was decided that a steering committee would be formed under the chairmanship of the chief secretary for this purpose. Besides, massive public outreach programmes will be taken up for receiving opinions and suggestions to achieve the goal of ‘Bikasita Odisha’. An action plan will also be ready to take up initiatives as per the vision, the CMO statement said.

Before the meeting with the CM, the NITI Aayog CEO and his team had an extensive discussion with the secretaries and senior officers of all departments of the Odisha government.

PTI