New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari Tuesday challenged critics of India’s E20 petrol programme to identify a single vehicle that has suffered problems due to the use of 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel, while dismissing claims of reduced fuel efficiency and other concerns as part of “paid campaigns.”

Speaking at the ‘Viksit Bharat Conclave’ in New Delhi, Gadkari said there was no evidence to support allegations that E20 petrol damages vehicles.

“There is no case of any car facing issues due to E20 petrol. Has there been any car in the country that faced issues due to the use of E20 petrol? Just name one,” he said.

The minister asserted that false narratives were being spread against the rollout of higher ethanol-blended petrol and claimed such campaigns were sponsored.

Defending the government’s ethanol blending programme, Gadkari said India’s dependence on fossil fuels remains a major economic and environmental challenge.

He noted that the country spends around Rs 22 lakh crore annually on fuel imports, making the transition to cleaner energy sources essential for reducing import dependence and lowering carbon emissions.

“…false narratives are being spread about the roll-out of higher ethanol-blended petrol. These are paid campaigns,” the minister mentioned.

India has already achieved its target of blending 20 per cent ethanol with petrol. Ethanol, produced from biomass such as sugarcane, corn and rice, is being promoted as a cleaner-burning fuel that can help reduce crude oil imports and improve energy security.

Addressing allegations that his family’s business interests were linked to the government’s ethanol policy, Gadkari said his family members own sugar factories but denied that their companies depend on ethanol production.

“As a result, an additional Rs 45,000 crore went into the pockets of farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar,” Gadkari said.