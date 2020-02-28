Padmapur: The state government attaches much importance to residential education of SC/ST students, but accommodations in some Ashram schools have become a problem in Shadapara area of Bhadrak.

According to reports, a hostel for Ashram schools in this panchayat has been built at a cost of Rs 50 lakh in 2019, but they have been left unused. As a result, the SC/ST students who are entitled to free accommodation and education have been suffering.

Sanandapur Ashram school has 83 students studying from Class-1 to Class-V. There are three classrooms for them. But all of them are in dilapidated condition with doors and windows broken. The roof is leaking.

Teachers face a lot of problems in accommodating students of all five classes in two rooms.

Poor and tribal students come from far-off places on a daily basis. They are deprived of accommodation. Their guardians have expressed displeasure over lack of accommodation for their wards.

Intellectuals and social activists alleged that the SC/ST and minority welfare department spends huge funds on educational infrastructure and accommodation of SC/ST students, but facilities remain untuilised for years while students have to suffer a lot.

Locals and social activists demanded that the hostels should be made functional as soon as possible. District welfare officer Jayant Kumar Jena said as the school managing committee has not been formed, the hostels have not been made functional.

“The school management committee was formed for the current year. The hostels will be made usable from April and students will get accommodation facilities,” he added.

PNN