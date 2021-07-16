Colombo: Dasun Shanaka became Friday the 10th Sri Lankan captain in the past four years. He was named skipper of a 23-member squad for the six-match white ball series against India starting here July 18. The squad was announced by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) after getting formal approval from sports minister Namal Rajapaksa. He is the son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Recently-sacked captain Kusal Janith Perera will be missing the series due to a knee injury. Left-arm pacer Binura Fernando has also not found a place in the side as he is nursing an ankle injury.

The good news post batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst GT Niroshan’s positive Covid-19 test is that no other England-returned cricketer has been infected with the virus.

The experienced players like vice-captain Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dhananjaya, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera are all part of the squad with exciting batting talents like Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, and Charith Asalanka to name a few. Left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan has also been included in the squad.

The SLC has managed to put up their first team on the park despite a dispute over central contracts because of which senior player Angelo Mathews pulled out citing ‘personal reasons’.

The series begins Sunday with the ODI matches.

The squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva (vice- captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.