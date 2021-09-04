Mumbai: A court here Saturday rejected the bail application of Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli, arrested in a drug seizure case. Armaan Kohli was arrested last Sunday following a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at his residence. During the raid banned narcotics were allegedly seized from Kohli’s house. The actor had argued that only a small quantity of drugs was allegedly recovered from his possession. So he is entitled to get bail.

But special public prosecutor Advait Sethna opposed the application. He claimed that Kohli had direct links with the two prime accused in the case from whom a ‘commercial quantity’ of contraband was recovered.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, offenses involving ‘commercial quantity’ (which varies for different categories) attract higher punishment. So the court rejected the bail pleas of Kohli and the two other accused arrested in the case.

Kohli had featured in the Salman Khan-starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo among other Hindi films. He was also one of the contestants of TV reality show Bigg Boss.