Cuttack: The Orissa High Court Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Netrananda Dandasena who is now serving life term after his conviction in the murder of teacher Itishree Pradhan at Tikiri school in Rayagada district in 2013.

A division bench of justices SK Mishra and AK Mishra rejected Dandasena’s bail application. The bench also directed the state government to submit a report on Dandasena’s health condition.

Dandasena had been convicted by a lower court in connection with the murder. He had filed a bail petition in HC on health grounds.